Jim Rains

Is the heat keeping you inside? Do you get bored in the evenings? Are you looking for some cheap entertainment? If these questions relate to you or you are just looking to get out of the house, you may want to try playing a friendly game of poker. The PebbleCreek Poker Club plays three nights each week. All nights the game starts promptly at 6:00 p.m. Our new hours will have you home fairly early, as the last deal is no later than 9:00 p.m. All Poker Club games are held at the Eagle’s Nest Tennis Club Room adjacent to the bocce ball courts. The stakes are low but the rewards are high.

Monday night: from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. (no leaving early). An initial $10 buy-in to play, what we call, regular poker. Only 5, 6 or 7 no wild card games. If your original chips run out bring some extra funds (we do not have an ATM) to keep you going until the final game. This game night was created since we learned that many people who came before do not like all the crazy games that group normally plays. The bets are nickel, dime and quarter.

Wednesday night: This night is very similar to Monday night, but the gang likes to play all the dealer choice crazy games. While confusing to some, Wednesday night offers the best opportunity to learn new card games and not play the same, sometimes boring, poker games all the time. For sure Wednesday is variety night. Same hours, $10 buy-in and betting as Monday night; however, be prepared for mandatory progressive betting this night.

Thursday night: Texas Hold’em Night. Come and see how long your $10 buy-in keeps you going. Depending on how many play, we usually pay the last three surviving players. The blinds go up every 15 minutes in an effort to be done no later than 9:00 p.m.

Cheap fun one, two or three nights a week. Come on out and give it a try.