PebbleCreek Live On Stage

9 to 5 the Musical : Tickets on sale March 3

Laurie Farquhar

For anyone who has ever felt overworked, underpaid and has had to deal with a “sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical” boss, ShowTime presents 9 to 5 The Musical. Tickets for this award-winning comedy go on sale this month.

Like the hit 1980 movie with the same name, 9 to 5 The Musical follows the story of three female office workers who fantasize about exacting revenge on their ungrateful boss. How they react when their fantasies start to come true will have you in stitches. The music written by the legendary singer/songwriter Dolly Parton will get your toes tapping. Add some of the funniest lines taken from the film, and this promises to be a production you will never forget.

ShowTime’s 9 to 5 The Musical runs six nights from Monday, April 9 to Saturday, April 14. Tickets are $16.50 (this includes all fees) and go on sale Saturday, March 3 at 8:00 a.m., both in the Renaissance Theater and online at www.pebblecreekhoa.org. Once you are on the website, click on “Things to Do” and scroll down to “Ticket Sales.” The link to purchase tickets online is about half way down the page. No log-in is required. Starting March 6, tickets will also be sold in the Renaissance Theater lobby on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 10:00 a.m. to noon. Please note that this location is replacing the selling of tickets at the Eagle’s Nest kiosk.

The story of 9 to 5 is familiar to a lot of office workers. And although it was written in the 1970s, it could have been taken from today’s headlines. Come see how Violet, Doralee and Judy handle their boss when they finally have the opportunity to take charge.

PC Singers Concert Tickets available March 31

Donna Swagger

The PC Singers are taking a melodious journey through the decades, preparing a spring program bursting with musical memories! Director Gail Kennedy and the PC Singers invite you to join them as they “Spring into Song”. Performance dates are Wednesday, April 25, through Saturday, April 28, at 7:00 p.m. in the Renaissance Theater.

First day ticket sales will be on Saturday, March 31, from 8:00–10:00 a.m. in the Renaissance Theater. Tickets may also be purchased online on that date. Tickets are $16.50 (service fee included) each and there is no limit to the number that may be purchased. Any tickets remaining after opening day sales will be sold in the Tuscany Falls Renaissance Theater lobby (formerly the Eagle’s Nest kiosk) beginning Tuesday, April 3, and continuing every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday through April 24, from 8:00-10:00 s.m. Tickets will be available at the door, also. If you have questions regarding ticketing, please email the PC Singers at pcsingers@mail.com.

Spanning one hundred years, from 1910 through 2010, this concert features at least one song from almost every decade! For this sentimental journey, Director Gail Kennedy has chosen a repertoire of dynamic and diverse full-chorus numbers about love, friendship, hopes and dreams. Add to this an array of talented soloists, a mixed octet, a lady’s trio and a men’s quartet for a great evening of entertainment! Sing a Song, a hit from the ’70s by Earth, Wind and Fire, opens the concert and sends a message about the power of song in our lives. Rock n’ roll to some favorites from the ’50s and ’60s! Visit Broadway for some show stopping songs from great musicals. Next stop is Hollywood for some great music from the movies, which includes an Academy Award winning song. Samba down to Rio with a rhythmic Latin American tune! Cross the pond to Ireland for a timeless Irish melody. The program also features beautiful ballads, some big band style tunes, a contemporary inspirational song and a gorgeous a cappella number. The finale pairs two of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s most beloved songs, You’ll Never Walk Alone and Climb Every Mountain. The number’s powerful message, to pursue your dreams and never lose hope, is certain to stir every listener’s heart.

Don’t miss this upbeat and uplifting performance! Mark the concert dates on your calendar and purchase your tickets for your reserved seat

Save the Date

March 7-10

PC Players Community Theater presents Over the River and Through the Woods. Ticket sales continue in the Renaissance Theater lobby on Tuesday and Friday mornings from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. and online until sold out. Any remaining tickets will be sold at the door on performance evenings. Please see article for more details.

March 24, 25, 26

PC Musicians: Burst of Music XI

Tickets will be sold online only beginning March 10. Tickets will also be for sale in the theater lobby the evenings of performances by credit card or personal check only. If needed, please call PC Musicians President Larry Tallant, 476-2326 for assistance.

PebbleCreek Musicians presents… Burst of Music XI

Norma Whitley

The time has arrived. This month, the PebbleCreek Musicians will bring you Burst of Music XI. Hosted by Jerry Layne and directed by Bruce Birnel, this show is filled with a wonderful variety of musical favorites performed by the Big Band. Joining the Big Band will be vocalists Barry Jeanelle and Patrice Cole in addition to the smooth Latin styling of SILK. Don’t miss one of the best musical events at the PebbleCreek Renaissance Theater.

Performance Dates are Thursday, March 22, Friday, March 23 and Saturday, March 24. Shows start at 7:00 p.m. Tickets will be $16.50, which includes all ticket handling fees.

Ticket sales begin March 10. Tickets may be purchased online using a credit card (VISA or MasterCard). To purchase tickets online, go to the HOA website (pebblecreekhoa.org). Under “Things to Do” at the top, slide the cursor down to where it reads “Ticket Sales” and click on it. On the next screen, scroll down where you will see a listing of the four performing arts clubs. Under the PebbleCreek Musicians, on or after March 10, 2018, click on the link that says “Buy Tickets Online.” You will then be taken to a screen where you can select your evening, your seats, and submit payment. Just be sure to carefully follow the on-screen prompts. Tickets may then be printed from your computer at home.

If you need help with the above instructions, ask a friend or neighbor or call PC Musicians president Larry Tallant, 476-2326 for assistance.

At the beginning of March, be sure to check the PebbleCreek e-group for additional information. See you at the show!

Auditions for Steel Magnolias will be March 26 & 27