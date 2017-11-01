PebbleCreek Lady Niners hosts Sun City Grand

Pat Kaer

On September 26, the PebbleCreek Lady Niners hosted a morning of golf with the lady nine-hole golfers from Sun City Grand. This is an annual event. Each club holds an invitational tournament every year and invites the other club to join. This year’s theme was Soar with the Eagles. It took place at Eagle’s Nest Golf Course and Clubhouse. Each team consisted of two members from each of the two clubs.

Lunch and awards followed golf. The first place team was Diana Tirjer, Janis Korba, Lilinda Smith and Gail Hock. The second place team was Kathleen Molony, Gerry Cwik, Wendy Wisser and Sharon McPherson. The award for closest to the pin went to Tina Stepzinski from PebbleCreek and Paula Illian from Sun City Grand.

A new fun season for the Lady Niners is just starting. If you would like to join the PebbleCreek Lady Nine-Hole Golf Association, applications are available at the Eagle’s Nest Pro Shop or on the website PCL9GA.org.