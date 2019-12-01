PebbleCreek F.I.I.T. (Friends In It Together)

Every year during October, the F.I.I.T (Friends In It Together) group trains at 7 a.m. and then gathers as a community for their annual Fall Extravaganza with yummy goodies made by those in attendance. This year it fell the day before Halloween so a few members dressed up including their fitness instructor, Christy O’Gara. All are welcome no matter what age, ability, or fitness level to the Monday and Wednesday 7 a.m. class. The workout is always at each person’s own pace and, of course, being a part of the friendship community is one special part of the daily positive journey. Hope to see you there!