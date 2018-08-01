PebbleCreek Dems participate in Maricopa County Democratic Party Convention

Alisa Moore

Several PC Democrats joined other volunteers from LD-13 early on Saturday, June 30 to help set up for the 2018 Summer Convention of the Maricopa County Democratic Party at Horizon Performing Arts Center in Scottsdale. Democrats from virtually all the local Legislative Districts helped with organizing, setting up, promoting, gathering donations and cleaning up after the event which brought together more than 750 Democrats from the county, filing the auditorium.

Keynote Speaker U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., was terrific – challenging Democrats to stick by our shared values and to come to the help of our nation. Senator Merkley has been at the forefront of challenges to the current administration over immigration, the separation of families at the border and international affairs, including our dealings with North Korea and Russia. The audience was responsive and the applause thunderous.

Remarks from gubernatorial candidates Sen. Steve Farley, Dr. David Garcia and Kelly Fryer also met with resounding applause and standing ovations, as did those of Dr. Tipirneni, candidate for Congressional District 8, which includes PebbleCreek. Attendees also heard exciting updates from U.S. Congressman Ruben Gallego and AZ Reps Kelli Butler and Mitzi Epstein and Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes.

Before the convention began, attendees had the opportunity to meet candidates and sign petitions for those still gathering signatures for the November ballot.

Interested in posting a yard sign for candidates for the primaries in August and the general November election? You can post now and comply with HOA rules. Want to get involved in any of the elections or help register voters? Please contact me at asmoore@west.net and I will be happy to provide further information.