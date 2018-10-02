PebbleCreek Car Club news

Linda Babcock

PebbleCreek Car Club members have had a busy summer on the road. Some members attended car shows in cooler climates such as the Rod Run to the End of the World in the Pacific Northwest. This is a show sponsored by the Beach Barons Car Club for the past 35 years. The show signals the end of the summer and attracts approximately 900 cars from rat rods to the newest Porsche, traveling from far and near.

Our club is gearing up for a busy fall schedule. Every Wednesday evening Hot Rod nights at Westgate began again on September 12. Octoberfest Car Show in Buckeye on October 13 will be a destination show for many members. The PebbleCreek Car Club is open to all car enthusiasts. Our first meeting of the fall will be held at 7:00 p.m., Monday, October 8, 2018, in the Capri Room, Tuscany Falls. For information about the PebbleCreek Car Club, call President Charlie Miller at 623-734-6011.