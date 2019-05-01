PebbleCreek Car Club events

Linda Babcock

Members of the PebbleCreek Car club have had a busy spring with car shows and drives. One of the most beautiful locations was the Cruiz’n to the Lakes Show in Estrella where 270 cars parked on the grass surrounding the lake. The cars were beautiful and the weather was perfect for this annual outing. There were several other shows and auctions attended throughout the spring from Surprise to Fountain Hills. Several members enjoyed a caravan drive for a late lunch at Portillos in Scottsdale followed by a stroll through the cars at the Pavillions, a weekly show at Indian Bend Road. Our annual picnic, always popular, was attended by the majority of our members. The picnic was hosted by members Dave and Jan Byerley at their beautiful home. We are looking forward to May with a drive and dine to Wickenburg and another to Gila Bend followed by a visit to the Dwarf Car Museum in Maricopa. Our next club meeting will be at 7:00 p.m. Monday, May 6, in the Capri Room, Tuscany Falls. For information about the PebbleCreek Car Club, call President Charlie Miller at 623-734-6011.