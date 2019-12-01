Karen Giles

The holiday season is upon us but the PebbleCreek Artists’ Holiday Fest is here to take the stress out of holiday shopping!

PebbleCreek has so many amazing, talented artists living right here and more than 75 of these artists will be selling their artwork at the Holiday Fest. With so many beautiful, one-of-a-kind items, you are sure to find the perfect present for all those hard to buy for people on your holiday shopping list.

The entire Tuscany Falls Creative Arts Center will be transformed into a shopping wonderland on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. There will be beautiful jewelry, fused glass, pottery, ceramics, woodworking, fiber arts, paintings, gourds, and so much more. You will find perfect hostess gifts for all the holiday parties you will be attending, beautiful jewelry for that someone special, stunning decor items to dress up your home for holiday visitors, and comfy afghans and quilts to keep warm on chilly desert nights, plus so much more.

Come and check out the amazing items and please remember, only cash or checks are accepted at the PebbleCreek Artists’ Holiday Fest. See you Dec. 7 at the Creative Arts Center!