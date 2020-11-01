PebbleCreek Art Club Rises to the Challenge! Fall Art Show Opens November 7

Susan Gleason

COVID-19 shut down the Spring Art Show just one week prior to its debut on March 22. It was disheartening for the artists and committee who spend nearly a year in preparation for each show. In answer to the closure, the spring show committee went online and brought the show into the homes of over 3000 viewers. With the closure of PebbleCreek’s clubhouse facilities through the end of the year, the Fall Art Show committee had to think outside the box again.

There can be no doubt that, when possible, viewing artwork is best done in person. The fall show committee was able to procure FLITE Goodyear’s conference facilities to host the show; it is just a short 10-minute ride from PebbleCreek. We are pleased to announce that ticketed visitors can see the show from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 7 and 8, at 1300 S. Litchfield Rd in Goodyear. The show will include many new and exciting things which would not be possible without the generosity of its 2020 show sponsors, Carol and Bill Crawford. The Crawfords have long been patrons of the arts, as well as wildlife conservation educators. Bill is a two-time recipient of national conservation awards. We are very grateful for their support of the PebbleCreek Art Club.

There are some terrific new door prizes only available to those who attend the in person show. In keeping with the airport surroundings, you will have a chance to win a Discovery Flight where you can actually get a taste of what it’s like to fly and be a pilot. In addition, there will be the popular themed raffle baskets paired with original artwork by select PebbleCreek Art Club artists, which can be seen at the show and will be available only locally. You won’t want to miss a chance at one of these great prizes! Those attending in person will also receive the first catalog published by the PebbleCreek Art Club containing all the artwork entered in this exciting event.

This show has been arranged to allow only 36 ticket holders through the exhibit each hour over the two-day period. This has been done in careful consideration of COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. Masks will be required for everyone’s safety. To inquire for remaining tickets, check online at www.pcartclubshows.org/bookings, or contact Charlene Romanos at charlene1644@gmail.com.

The online show will continue through Nov. 15. It will have some surprises of its own, so be sure to check it out at www.pcartclubshows.org. We hope both the Art Club in person and online shows will bring a little adventure to PebbleCreek residents during this time of so many activity cancellations. Please, enjoy the show!