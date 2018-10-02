PebbleCreek Art Club presents Art Walk 2018

Mark your calendar for Sunday, November 18 to attend the popular Art Walk 2018 event sponsored by the PebbleCreek Art Club. This year’s event, usually held in the Tuscany Falls Clubhouse, will be held at the Creative Center with times to be announced at a later date.

No one should be disappointed with the incredible art that will be displayed, in every medium available to present day artists. The PC Art Club currently has 188 members who continue improving and growing their abilities, each one submitting their very best work. The creative talent in our community is quite impressive and all the artists have focused their energies on creating new and original pieces that have not been shown in previously sponsored PebbleCreek community art shows.

The gallery style show will be a juried exhibit with independent judges awarding ribbons to winning artists. One of the favorite segments of this event is the “People’s Choice” award which allows those attending to vote for their favorite piece in the show. Art work will be available for purchase at the show with most credit cards, cash or checks accepted.

Come support your PebbleCreek community and enjoy an evening strolling through the exhibits and meeting the artists. Be sure to mark your calendar for November 18; you do not want to miss this fun and extraordinary event. More information can be found on the PebbleCreek website at pcac.clubexpress.com.