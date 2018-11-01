PebbleCreek Art Club offering new and exciting classes

Just in time for the snowbirds’ return, PebbleCreek Art Club introduces new classes which begin in January 2019. With award winning artist instructors, the art club will offer classes in watercolor, acrylic, oils and drawing. Mixed media will also be offered with classes in January and February. Many of the offerings have sign-ups in November and December so you will want to pick up a list of the classes with descriptions of each class, dates, times and prices. All registration for classes is through the PCAC website, www.pcac.clubexpress.com.

Also, a reminder that free classes are offered for Oil Painting with Fred Alves on Tuesdays from 1:00-4:00 p.m. and “Interactive Art for anyone” is given by John Balogh on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m.-noon, October–May.

Open studio for any and all artists who wish to work and exchange ideas and techniques with other artists are usually held in the Coyote Room on Thursdays and Fridays from 1:00-4:00 p.m.

We hope to see many of you at classes or open studios.