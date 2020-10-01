PebbleCreek Art Club Is Excited to Announce “The Show Will Go On!”

Charlene Romanos

In this world of uncertainty with so many events cancelled, the PebbleCreek Art Club is laying new ground to bring you its Fall Art Show, both in person and online in November. So circle your calendars for an afternoon out on Saturday or Sunday, Nov. 7 and 8, for some fun!

There will be special events available to those attending the in person show, including a chance to win a premier piece of artwork, raffle baskets that will be awarded in drawings for only those attending in person, and other surprises you won’t want to miss. You will have an opportunity to vote for the People’s Choice Award, and collect the first catalog published by the PebbleCreek Art Club containing all of the artwork entered into this exciting Fall Art Show. Drawings for the in-person show will be held on Sunday, Nov. 8, for raffle and door prizes. The online show will be held Nov. 9 through 15, with drawings for the online show on Sunday, Nov. 15. You won’t want to miss a single moment of either event, so ink the dates into your calendars today!

Due to the closure of the PebbleCreek Clubhouse events through year’s end, the Art Club has arranged to host the Fall Art Show at a nearby conference facility graciously made available by FLITE Goodyear. It is located next to the Goodyear Airport at Litchfield and Yuma Roads, about a 10-minute drive from PebbleCreek. It has convenient parking and will provide a great indoor venue for our show. Look for the water tower, now proudly announcing the location of FLITE.

In observance of COVID-19 guidelines, tickets will be issued in groups of 40 per hour, which will allow for the recommended six-foot social distancing. Tickets are free and can be obtained by going online to www.pcartclub.org or by contacting Charlene Romanos at charlene1644@gmail.com. If you wish to go in a group of friends, tickets may be reserved in blocks of up to six per person.

About FLITE: the photograph in this article stems from an original painting by local artist, Kimberly Harris, and features a close-up of a Goodyear F2G Corsair—a product built here in Goodyear by the Goodyear Aircraft Company and a key fixture of the U.S. Navy during the Second World War. The mural is meant to portray the industrial might America showcased in the history of the Goodyear Aircraft Company. The Goodyear Aircraft Company formed in December 1939 as a separate operating division of Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. By 1941, the company was on its way to becoming a major defense contractor. During World War II, the division built Corsair airplanes under license and airplane sub-assemblies for more than twenty different aircraft types, as well as building the famous Goodyear blimps for the U.S. Navy. This location and the surrounding buildings are now known as FLITE Goodyear.