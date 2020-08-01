PebbleCreek Art Club Fall Show Is a Go!

Charlene Romanos

Recognizing that these are uncertain times with each of us dealing with the coronavirus confinement along with so many other circumstances that have disrupted our daily lives, the PebbleCreek Art Club (PCAC) happily announces plans are underway for their Fall Art Show. We sincerely hope this bi-annual event will provide club members and PebbleCreek residents with something positive to “look forward” to this fall.

The club is planning both a physical and online show hoping that restrictions we are experiencing currently will be lifted, and enables everyone to meet together and celebrate the inspiring talent of our club members.

The physical show is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 8, in the Tuscany Falls Chianti Room from 4 to 7 p.m. We look forward to presenting an elegant and fascinating event with many new and exciting activities plus a special surprise to be announced at a later date.

The Chianti Room Show will offer one complimentary drink and also provide a “cash bar” for those who wish to purchase additional beverages. Raffle baskets will be on display, ready for attendees to buy tickets in anticipation of winning their favorite one. Attendees will receive color brochures containing photos of the entries and information about each artist. One of the favorite activities of every PC show is voting for the “People’s Choice” award which gives attendees the opportunity to vote for their favorite piece in the show.

As many of you know, the Art Club’s Spring Show which was to be held in Tuscany Falls was cancelled due to the Coronavirus and, because of that, the online show made its debut and we proudly say it was very well received.

The fall online show will be similar to the spring show and some of the issues mobile users encountered when trying to get access to the event are being addressed. The club is currently planning some new things available online to give out-of-town viewers the ability to participate in the raffle excitement.

The PCAC show committee consisting of Susan Gleason, Sylvia Armstrong, Debby Bolton, Diane Walenda, Charlene Romanos, and Candis Kloverstrum are working very hard to provide an enjoyable and fun-filled event in both venues and hope you will mark your calendars for Sunday, November 8, 2020, in the Tuscany Falls Chianti Room from 4 to 7 p.m., and plan to attend this fantastic event.

Dates and times for the online show will be announced at a later time, so look for the important details in the next PebbleCreek Post issue.

Additional information can be found on the PCAC website at www.pcartclub.org or by contacting President Betty Jean Kennedy at blueoceangracie@yahoo.com or any committee member.