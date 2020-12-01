PebbleCreek Art Club Announces Fall Art Show Winners

Charlene Romanos

There can be no doubt that, when possible, viewing artwork is best done in person. However, with the COVID-19 shutdown of facilities here in our PC community, the Fall Show committee was able to procure FLITE Goodyear’s conference facilities to host the show. On Nov. 7 and 8, ticketed visitors attended the show while observing the COVID-19 guidelines, with masks required and social distancing. Only 36 ticket holders were allowed through the exhibit each hour over the two-day period.

The PCAC show committee was extremely happy with the attendance of approximately 230 guests from the PebbleCreek community, who applauded their efforts to present an in-person show.

Three outside judges viewed the artwork, in person, and presented award ribbons to winners in each category. Cash prizes for first place in each category were made possible by the exclusive sponsorship of the 2020 Fall Show, by Carol and Bill Crawford. The PC Art Club is very grateful for the Crawford’s support and the generosity of FLIGHT Goodyear for donating their conference facilities to make the event possible.

The artists awarded prizes and ribbons are:

The Challenge: “In Your Mind’s Eye”

1st: Painting in a Foreign Language, Kathy Sork; 2nd: Ocean Blue, Carol Buford; 3rd: Amazing Ice Field, Sylvia Armstrong; Honorable Mention: Kaleidoscope, Charlene Romanos

Watercolor

1st: Market Heirlooms, Mary Dohmeier; 2nd: Enough Said, Kathy Sork; 3rd: Cactus Delight, Hilary Ficus

Emerging Artist

1st: Peru, Sara Skersick; 2nd: April, Dennis Whitley; 3rd: Fire & Ice, Sandra Ebeltoft

Mixed Media

1st: Under the Sea, Sylvia Armstrong; 2nd: View from Above, Diane Greenwich

3D

1st: Bertha the Bag Lady, Karen Ludwig

Oil

1st: The Golfer, Candace Kloverstrom

Pastel

1st: Heat, Betty Jean Kennedy; 2nd: Southern Comfort, Diane Greenwich

Colored Pencil

1st: Sitting Pretty, Donna Mund; 2nd: Nature’s Fantasy, Donna Mund; Honorable Mention: Desert Rider, Gary Kotula

Acrylics

1st: Dewy Eyed Hibiscus, Betty Jean Kennedy; 2nd: Turquoise – Cosmos, Richard Ebeltoft

Drawing

Honorable Mention: Audrey, Paul Romanos

Judges Favorite

Market Heirlooms, Mary Dohmeier

Professional Excellence

My Old Fashion, Curtis Patchin