PebbleCreek Art Club Announces Fall Art Show Winners

Charlene Romanos
There can be no doubt that, when possible, viewing artwork is best done in person. However, with the COVID-19 shutdown of facilities here in our PC community, the Fall Show committee was able to procure FLITE Goodyear’s conference facilities to host the show. On Nov. 7 and 8, ticketed visitors attended the show while observing the COVID-19 guidelines, with masks required and social distancing. Only 36 ticket holders were allowed through the exhibit each hour over the two-day period.
The PCAC show committee was extremely happy with the attendance of approximately 230 guests from the PebbleCreek community, who applauded their efforts to present an in-person show.
Three outside judges viewed the artwork, in person, and presented award ribbons to winners in each category. Cash prizes for first place in each category were made possible by the exclusive sponsorship of the 2020 Fall Show, by Carol and Bill Crawford. The PC Art Club is very grateful for the Crawford’s support and the generosity of FLIGHT Goodyear for donating their conference facilities to make the event possible.
The artists awarded prizes and ribbons are:
The Challenge: “In Your Mind’s Eye”
1st: Painting in a Foreign Language, Kathy Sork; 2nd: Ocean Blue, Carol Buford; 3rd: Amazing Ice Field, Sylvia Armstrong; Honorable Mention: Kaleidoscope, Charlene Romanos
Watercolor
1st: Market Heirlooms, Mary Dohmeier; 2nd: Enough Said, Kathy Sork; 3rd: Cactus Delight, Hilary Ficus
Emerging Artist
1st: Peru, Sara Skersick; 2nd: April, Dennis Whitley; 3rd: Fire & Ice, Sandra Ebeltoft
Mixed Media
1st: Under the Sea, Sylvia Armstrong; 2nd: View from Above, Diane Greenwich
3D
1st: Bertha the Bag Lady, Karen Ludwig
Oil
1st: The Golfer, Candace Kloverstrom
Pastel
1st: Heat, Betty Jean Kennedy; 2nd: Southern Comfort, Diane Greenwich
Colored Pencil
1st: Sitting Pretty, Donna Mund; 2nd: Nature’s Fantasy, Donna Mund; Honorable Mention: Desert Rider, Gary Kotula
Acrylics
1st: Dewy Eyed Hibiscus, Betty Jean Kennedy; 2nd: Turquoise – Cosmos, Richard Ebeltoft
Drawing
Honorable Mention: Audrey, Paul Romanos
Judges Favorite
Market Heirlooms, Mary Dohmeier
Professional Excellence
My Old Fashion, Curtis Patchin