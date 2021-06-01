Derry Davison, PCSSA President

The PebbleCreek Senior Softball Association (PCSSA) continues to grow, as we expect 16-20 teams this season.

Men and women are welcome, as players from their 40s to their 80s frolic in the sun at Robson Field each season.

For the first time, we will split the league into two divisions. The American Division will consist of the more competitive players. The National Division will be more recreational in nature. Both divisions are set up to maximize fun and companionship.

Based on the player ratings, teams are drafted in an effort to create a competitive balance. In addition to team play, we also host an opening day celebration, picnics, banquets, and a golf tournament. Games are played on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

The fall season runs from late October through April, with breaks at the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. The spring season runs from April 1 through June 1.

To accommodate our growth, we will be adding new bleachers and additional picnic areas this summer. We will also complete any repairs dictated by storm damage.

Registration will open on May 15 and close on Aug. 15.

The registration fee is $120, which includes a shirt and hat.

Every effort is made to create enough teams to accommodate all registered players. However, any undrafted players will be put on the sub list until placed on a team permanently. Members are also welcome to coach or keep score.

You can find all league information, scores, procedures, registration, and key documents at Quickscores.com/PCSSA.

For additional information, contact any board member or email [email protected] or [email protected] We will be happy to answer any questions that you might have.

We look forward to another successful, fun-filled season.