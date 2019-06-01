PCMGA and Sun City Grand  9-Hole Golfers hold mixer

Christopher Mucha

This past month, the PCM9GA, “Golfing Niners”, and the Sun City Grand 9-Hole Golfers hosted Home and Home Golf Mixer Events at Sun City Grand and Tuscany Falls. In addition to the camaraderie and prowess on the links, each event was followed by a luncheon and refreshments. The PCM9GA also raffled off a dozen door prizes to the participants.

Winners of the Team Scramble Event at Sun City Grand:

1st place, Score of 31, 5 under par: Ray Clements, Tim Mohler, Stan Zeitz and Bob Kozlowski.

2nd Place, Score of 32, 4 under par: Trevor Ballinger, Jack Tulaba, Tom Kenyon and Bruce Pestell.

3rd Place, Score of 32, 4 under par: Gerald Sota, Bill Ballard, Bob Schlack and John Francis.

Winners of the Team Scramble Event at Tuscany Falls:

Front Nine

1st Place, Score of 30, 6 under par: Johnson, Kennedy, Tulaba, Albrecht.

2nd Place, Score pf 30, Klein, Toledo, Gray, Pestell.

3rd Place, Score of 31, Hallenbeck, Dickie, Hatfield, Buhle.

Back Nine

1st Place, Score of 25, 11 under par: Ruder, Lefebvre, Ward, Huffman.

2nd Place, Score of 28, 8 under par: Clements, Craven, Braun, Zeitz.

3rd Place, Score of 28, 8 under par: Sota, McGovern, Risden, Corso.

4th Place, Score of 28, 8 under par: Gesing, Ballinger, Eckert, Gayland.