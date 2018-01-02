PCM9GA tournament results from November 30, 2017

Bruce Hulbert

On November 30, 2017 the PebbleCreek Men’s 9 Hole Golf Association (PCM9GA) held a post-Thanksgiving tournament at Tuscany Falls on the Falls and Palms courses with 107 players. The format was a two low net format.

The winning foursome on the Falls course consisted of Monte Page, Ted McGovern, Randy Prinz and John Peehl with a remarkable score of 51! The Palms course winners were Bill Wagner, Jr., Tom Peterson, Pat Kelly and Marion Helton with a score of 57.

Closest to the pin winners were Bill Harrell (No. 4 Falls), Rich Schmidt (No. 8 Falls), Ron Plotkin (No. 4 Palms) and Bruce Hulbert (No. 8 Palms).

Refreshments were enjoyed by all after the round.

We all looked forward to our Holiday Gala Banquet on December 8 with a turnout of about 225 members and guests! Contact Bruce Hulbert at 535-8761 or any of the other association board members whose data are posted on the Pro Shop bulletin boards.