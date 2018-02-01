PCM9GA tournament results

Bruce Hulbert

To round out another great year of golf and fellowship, the PC Men’s 9 Hole Golf Association (PCM9GA) played their final 2017 tournament at Eagle’s Nest on December 28. On a typical 70-degree afternoon in PebbleCreek we played a Red-White Scramble format tournament. This was a team event with each foursome alternating tee shots between the red (forward) and white tees, from the reds on odd numbered holes and the whites on even numbered holes. It was otherwise a typical scramble format with team players each playing through the hole from the best ball position on each shot.

We fielded 16 foursomes on the front nine of the Eagle’s Nest Course.

The first place team with a score of 32 were Dan Borchers, Scott Beseda, John Peehl and Bruce Hulbert followed by the second place team with a score of 34 including Bill Wagner Jr., Mike Bunn, Pat Moore and Erv Stein.

Three teams tied for third place with a score of 35 including Russ Georgesen, Pat Sherlock, Tom Poole, Jim Tackett, Tom Reed, Tom Peterson, Dan Gillfillan, Barry Taschner, Bob Geiges, Randy Prinz, Charlie Wiley and Jack Tulaba.

The Closest to the Pin winner on both holes number four and eight was Gary Lord who also won the same event at a previous December event.

Refreshments were provided and enjoyed by all as we look forward to another successful and enjoyable year.

For additional PCM9GA information, contact Bruce Hulbert at 623-535-8761 or any board members whose contact information is posted in both pro shops.