PCM9GA November 16 results

Bruce Hulbert

The snowbirds are back! On November 16 the PCM9GA bimonthly tournament player numbers vaulted from the previous number in the 40s to 94! A Two Low Net tournament was held at Tuscany on the Falls and Palms Courses replacing the originally scheduled Shramble event. The weather was perfect and the courses in excellent condition.

The Closest to the Pin winners were Gary Houser No. 4 Falls, Kevin Braun (a new member) No. 8 Falls, Richard Rippe No. 8 Palms and Gary Lord No. 4 Palms.

First Place on the Falls went to Fred Schmidt, Jim Quattrone and Charlie Craig. In Second Place were Kevin Braun, Ted McGovern, John Drevniak and Robert Adkins. In Third Place were Rene Lefebvre, Bob Geiges, Skip Butler and Casimir Koziara.

On the Palms Course in a tie for First Place/Second Place, were the teams of John Heinz, Russ Georgesen, John Craven, Erv Stein, Del Huffman, Gary Lord, Greg McKenzie and Ray Dombrowski. In a tie for Third Place were the three teams of Joe Oliver, Gary Reuhl, Larry Gleason, Richard Rodgers, Bill Wagner, Jr., Don Drummond, Jay Ward, Richard Rippe, Monte Page, Steve Shaver, Robert Gunn and Mike Casey.

Refreshments were enjoyed by all after the round. For additional information on the Men’s 9 Hole Association contact Bruce Hulbert at 623-535-8761 or any of the board members whose names are posted on all Pro Shop bulletin boards.