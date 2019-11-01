PCM9GA Cha-Cha-Cha tournament results

Christopher Mucha

On Sept. 19, the PebbleCreek Men’s 9ers Golf Association (PCM9GA), held a Cha-Cha-Cha tournament. The scores were as bright as the sunshine that day, with teams sinking birdie putts right and left during the competition. The results and awards were as follows:

1st place with -11; Team Score 58; Ray Clements, René Lefebvre, and Bill Wagner, Jr; prize $26.50 each.

Tie for 2nd place (SCP) with -8; team score 61; Bill Fenster, Rick Fulton, Rich Rodgers, and Roger Ziemer; prize $13.50 each.

Tie for 2nd place (SCP) with -8; team score 61; Doyle Blaylock, Rob Risden, Fred Schmidt, and Rich Schmidt; prize $13.50 each.

Bill Wagner, Jr. and Lee Roman won the Closest to the Pins today and Bill Fenster sunk the longest putt.