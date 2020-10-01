October 2020, Sports

PCM9GA Braves the Heat

PCM9GA Musketeers: Athos (Dave Kennedy); Porthos (Ray Bender); Aramis (John Craven); and D’Artagnan (Greg Ray) raise their swords in victory on Aug. 27, 2020.

PCM9GA Musketeers: Athos (Dave Kennedy); Porthos (Ray Bender); Aramis (John Craven); and D’Artagnan (Greg Ray) raise their swords in victory on Aug. 27, 2020.

Christopher Mucha

PCM9GA golfers continue to brave the oppressive desert heat and pandemic restrictions with competitive golf at Tuscany Falls. The month of August was a classic schedule, with two days set for regular play, coupled with two days of internal club tournaments.

Individual Session Results for the month were as follows:

Aug. 6

Gross Winners: First Place at 38: Bill Lansing; Second Place at 40: Bob Geiges; Third Place (tie) at 41: Rene Lefebvre, Joe Oliver, Trevor Ballinger

Low Net Winners: First Place at 29: Mickey Osterneck $15;

Second Place (tie) at 33: Bob Geiges $15, Jack Tulaba $15, Tom LeChaix (Scorecard Playoff); Third Place at 34: Charles Akers

Aug. 20

Flight A: Low Gross at 40: Joe Oliver; Low Net at 36: Fred Swartz $15

Flight B: Low Gross at 44: Dave Wattenburg; Low Net at 35: Jack Tulaba $15

Flight C: Low Gross at 45: Don Burrows; Low Net at 33: Joe Belonax $15

Aug. 13 Four Man Team Shamble-Stableford Scoring

Team Winners: Splitting $80 with 89 points: Rene Lefebvre, Fred Schwartz, Rick Fulton, Tom Lechaix; Splitting $60 with 82 points: Scott Beseda, Doyle Blaylock, Bill Gray, Robert Fiorita; Splitting $40 with 81 points: Mitch Lincoln, Joe Duch, David Robertson, Skip Gault

Individual Stableford Winners: 27 points: Fred Schwartz; Tied at 24 points: Jim Tackett, Russ Georgesen, Tom LeChaix; Tied at 23 points: Skip Gault, Scott Beseda

Aug. 27 Lone Ranger Team Tournament

Team Winners: First Place $20 each: John Craven, Greg Ray, Ray Bender, David Kennedy; Second Place $15 each: Chris Mucha, Scott Beseda, Scott Crawford, Don Burrows; Third Place $10 each: Bill Lansing, Joe Volstromer, Ted McGovern, Jack Tulaba

Longest Putts $15 each: David Wattenberg 17’1″; Greg Ray 13’10”; David Kennedy 12’6″