PCM9GA Braves the Heat

Christopher Mucha

PCM9GA golfers continue to brave the oppressive desert heat and pandemic restrictions with competitive golf at Tuscany Falls. The month of August was a classic schedule, with two days set for regular play, coupled with two days of internal club tournaments.

Individual Session Results for the month were as follows:

Aug. 6

Gross Winners: First Place at 38: Bill Lansing; Second Place at 40: Bob Geiges; Third Place (tie) at 41: Rene Lefebvre, Joe Oliver, Trevor Ballinger

Low Net Winners: First Place at 29: Mickey Osterneck $15;

Second Place (tie) at 33: Bob Geiges $15, Jack Tulaba $15, Tom LeChaix (Scorecard Playoff); Third Place at 34: Charles Akers

Aug. 20

Flight A: Low Gross at 40: Joe Oliver; Low Net at 36: Fred Swartz $15

Flight B: Low Gross at 44: Dave Wattenburg; Low Net at 35: Jack Tulaba $15

Flight C: Low Gross at 45: Don Burrows; Low Net at 33: Joe Belonax $15

Aug. 13 Four Man Team Shamble-Stableford Scoring

Team Winners: Splitting $80 with 89 points: Rene Lefebvre, Fred Schwartz, Rick Fulton, Tom Lechaix; Splitting $60 with 82 points: Scott Beseda, Doyle Blaylock, Bill Gray, Robert Fiorita; Splitting $40 with 81 points: Mitch Lincoln, Joe Duch, David Robertson, Skip Gault

Individual Stableford Winners: 27 points: Fred Schwartz; Tied at 24 points: Jim Tackett, Russ Georgesen, Tom LeChaix; Tied at 23 points: Skip Gault, Scott Beseda

Aug. 27 Lone Ranger Team Tournament

Team Winners: First Place $20 each: John Craven, Greg Ray, Ray Bender, David Kennedy; Second Place $15 each: Chris Mucha, Scott Beseda, Scott Crawford, Don Burrows; Third Place $10 each: Bill Lansing, Joe Volstromer, Ted McGovern, Jack Tulaba

Longest Putts $15 each: David Wattenberg 17’1″; Greg Ray 13’10”; David Kennedy 12’6″