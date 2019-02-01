PCM8GA holds annual Holiday Party

On December 5 almost 200 PCM9GA members and their guests attended the annual Holiday Party in the Tuscany Falls Ballroom. Doug Wainwright and his holiday elves did a wonderful job of organizing the event, which began with cocktails and hor d’oeuvres. After an outstanding buffet of petite beef medallions or chicken cordon bleu, the attendees danced the night away to the sounds of Rhythm Edition. A holiday raffle was held with another $723 raised for the club’s primary charity, the Luke Spouses’ Club Scholarship Fund. The Golfing Niners wish the happiest of 2019 to all PebbleCreekers.