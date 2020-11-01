PCLGA’S Kick-Off Tournament Is “Let’s Have a Party!”

Cindy Sota

Grab your red Solo cup, as “Let’s Have a Party” is the theme for the PebbleCreek Ladies Golf Association kick-off event on Nov. 17.

Co-chairs Kathi Curtis and Palm Volm are encouraging all the participants to decorate their carts and get into the spirit of the tournament by wearing red and white. It will be exciting to see all the fun creations!

The tournament will be held on the Tuscany Falls East and West courses.

Lift up your red Solo cups in a toast for a great, safe, and fun 2020-21 PCLGA season!