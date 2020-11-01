PCLGA’S Carolyn Suttles Wins at the AGA Women’s State Senior Stroke Play Championship!

Cindy Sota

The 2020 AGA Women’s State Senior Stroke Play Championship was held on Sept. 9 through 11 at Trilogy Golf Course at Power Ranch in Gilbert.

Carolyn Suttles was the sole representative from PebbleCreek. She powered through the heat and tough course conditions to beat the players in the masters flight and legends flight by ten strokes and win the overall low net legends championship trophy! The legends championship trophies are awarded to the low gross and low net players from the combined field of masters and legends players.

There were five flights: championship flight; field flights; super seniors, ages 70-74; masters, ages 75-79; and legends, ages 80-plus years old.

The tournament was open to senior amateur golfers (age 50 and older) who have a USGA handicap index of 54.0 or lower and were AGA members in good standing.

Fifty-five senior ladies from all over Arizona competed in the 54-hole stroke play championship. Two sets of tees were used according to the handicap indexes. The championship flight played from the longer yardage.

Gross and net prizes were paid out depending on the number of participants in each flight.

A perpetual trophy was awarded to the 2020 Senior State Champion, Robin Krapfl from Westbrook Village, who shot a three-day total gross of 220!

Congratulations to Carolyn and her continued achievements on and off the golf course!