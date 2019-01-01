PCLGA “Swing into Winter” at the Red and Green Charity Golf Tournament

Deanna Mendiola

The PebbleCreek Ladies Golf Association’s Red and Green Charity Golf Tournament, Swing into Winter, was held December 4-5 with 145 players participating. It was a huge success with over $3,400 being raised for the New Life Center. The Center’s Community Development Director, Devon Defendis, was a highlight of the luncheon held on the last day when she explained how our donation will go toward counseling, advocacy and other services that assist victims of domestic violence and their families.

There is a long list of people to thank for their hard work and creativity in making this tournament so successful! At the very top of the list are co-chairs, Michelle Cattin and Kathi Curtis, who had lots of support and guidance from Judy Layton and Vicki Norrie, PCLGA Tournament Directors. The tournament was made even more perfect by the many, many volunteers, some of whom were outside at the registration tables by 7:15 a.m., sitting under heaters to stay warm!

A special thanks to Ellen Enright, PCLGA photographer, and her spouse, Jeff Furnia, who did an amazing job of capturing the spirit of the entire two-day tournament from registration through the luncheon held on the second day. Also, thanks and appreciation go to Karen Reuland, who helped transform the Tuscany Falls Ballroom into a dazzlingly, “desert” winter wonderland. The centerpieces were amazing! Lighted palm-like trees with trunks made of golf clubs; 30 of those donated by Donna Havener!

The entire theme of the Red and Green Swing into Winter tournament could be seen displayed both days by the player’s clothes, decorated carts and the friendly and enthusiastic competitive “team spirit” between the two teams, who strive for bragging rights over one another! Huge thank you to Jason Whitehill, Director of Golf, for allowing use of the Eagle’s Nest and Tuscany Falls East courses for both days of the tournament! Despite a chilly start to each day, there were 16 closest to the pin awards, one eagle and 50 players with a total of 58 birdies. In the end, the Green Team won by six match points over the Red Team; a closely contested tournament!

Congratulations to all the participants who made our Swing into Winter charity tournament a wonderful way to display true holiday spirit!