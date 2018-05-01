PCLGA Roundup at the PC Corral

Bev Clinton

It was cowgirls everywhere as the 2018 Member Guest Tournament was held April 8, 9 and 10. Co-chairs Ellen Enright and Kathy Hubert-Wyss put on an outstanding event along with the help of their committee: Valerie Bobigian, Kathi Curtis, Renee deLassus, Andrea Dilger, Judi Floyd, Dede Good, Lisa Reichert, Sarah Marsh, Lynn Matousek, Bonnie Relic, Karen Reuland, Layne Sheridan, Cindy Sota and Jane Wiederhold. Countless hours of work and donations from close to 100 sponsors went into making this a Member/Guest Tournament to remember.

The kickoff was held on Sunday when everyone came in their western gear ready to demonstrate their golf, calf roping and other skills. Who knew that in addition to being a golf instructor, our own Dennis Downs could also teach us to use a lasso? One of our homeowners even brought their train to the course to add to the western atmosphere. Then there was time for everyone to drop their 25 free tickets into raffle baskets, buy money tree tickets and place bets. Dinner was fried chicken and brisket, followed by the announcement of the skills winners and lively line dancing with a DJ.

Sixty-seven four-person teams competed in two days of golf. One day was a “Howdy Partner Shamble” where, after each player hit their drive, each member and their guest selected the drive they wanted to use and then everyone played their own ball to the hole. The two lowest scores of the four players, both gross and net, were selected. The other day was a “How the West Was Won” event in which two best balls from the four players, both gross and net, were selected.

The tournament was capped off with a wonderful luncheon of barbecued beef and chicken followed by awards for golf as well as raffle prizes and money tree winners.

Four gross and net winners were awarded for each flight and, unfortunately, there is only room to mention the 1st place winners. They are as follows:

Flight 1 (Annie Oakley) Gross: Molly Baker, Kathy Hubert-Wyss, Nicki Reuterfeldt, Barbara Patrow; Net: Carmen Eriksen, Barbara Economou, Roseanne Wasilchuk, Julie Chung

Flight 2 (Miss Kitty) Gross: Sue Lorenz, Teresa Christianson, Kathy Houser, Lynda Bronzetti; Net: Robin Cook, Cheryl LaMotta, Gail Kyle, Joan Patchin

Flight 3 (Belle Starr) Gross: Liz Keeler, Gen Hunter, Sandy Oberg, Leslie Lowery; Net: Angie Moore, Charlene Held, Kristi Oberbillig, Karen Myers

Flight 4 (Calamity Jane) Gross: Nicola Witty, Diana Wolf, Joan McClure, Susan Bentson; Net: Patty Backos, Sally Babbitt, Anne Mansfield, Donnie Myers

Flight 5 (Cattle Kate) Gross: Sandy Kelley, Judy Brown, Wendi Woodard, Barbara Chilton; Net: Cheryl Szukalski, Linda Thompson, Ada Davidson, Carol Sanders

Flight 6 (Poker Alice) Gross: Elizabeth Nelson, Maria Murray, Karen Brown, Chris Duprey; Net: Lauren Cralle, Mary Cralle, Sharon Wilson, Jane Hee

Thanks again to co-chairs Ellen and Kathy, their fabulous committee and all the sponsors and volunteers for such a great tournament!