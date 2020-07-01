PCLGA Players Win in AGA Four-Ball Tournament at Talking Stick

Cindy Sota

The first May golf tournament conducted by the Arizona Golf Association was held in the afternoon of May 26 and the morning of May 27. “It was a hot one, like seven inches from the midday sun!”

Six lady golfers from PebbleCreek braved the high temperatures to compete at the Talking Stick Golf Club, including Ellen Enright and Kathy Hubert-Wyss, Marilyn Reynolds and Denise Johnson, and Susan Slaughter and Cindy Sota. There were 19 teams from Arizona competing in the four-ball tournament.

The course was long, with a few par 4s over 400 yards, but, fortunately, there was a lot of roll. It was in great shape with fast greens and an abundance of bunkers, but, challenging as it was, we had a good time. The views of the McDowell and Camelback Mountains were breathtaking!

The extreme heat didn’t deter our PebbleCreek ladies from performing well.

Congratulations to the team of Susan Slaughter and Cindy Sota for winning 1st Net in the 1st Flight!