PCLGA Players Win at LASSI Tournament at Corte Bella

Cindy Sota

The first LASSI tournament was held at Corte Bella on June 1. LASSI stands for Ladies Arizona Summer Survivor Invitational.

The highly-anticipated events fill up quickly, as it is always held at fun and challenging golf courses. There are usually many ladies from PebbleCreek participating in each event.

There were 40 teams from all over the valley vying for a prize. The format was a two-person Best Ball. There were four flights and the field paid four places in each flight. Closest-to-the-hole and longest-putt prizes were also awarded.

There were six teams of ladies competing from PebbleCreek: Teresa Christensen and Kathy Enegren, Chris Cook and Jean Ostroga, Kathi Curtis and Becky Rio, Vicki McLaughlin and Liz Wenzler, Jeannie Alvarez and Cindy Tollefson, Tess Braden and Carol Taylor.

Our own Tess Braden sank the longest putt on hole one to win the prize! Congrats to Tess!

The fearsome duo of Teresa Christensen and Kathy Enegren tied for third in the first flight and won $11 each. Way to go!

Likewise, the awesome team of Cindy Tollefson and Jeannie Alvarez tied for third in the fourth flight and won $11 each. Good job!

The LASSI schedule is as follows: July 6 at Copper Canyon; Aug. 3 at Coyote Lakes; Sept. 2 at Los Caballeros. If you are interested in playing in any of the upcoming events, please go to the website sites.google.com/site/lassigolfing. Find a partner and register to play. It’s always fun to meet and play with ladies from other clubs.

Get out and have some fun in the sun!