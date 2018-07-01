PCLGA Players win at Corte Bella

Deanna Mendiola

The first tournament of the Ladies Arizona Summer Survivor Invitational (LASSI) league was played at Corte Bella Country Club in Sun City West, June 4, with a field of 100 players (50 two-person teams). Congratulations to PebbleCreek Ladies Golf Association players, Kathi Curtis and Donna Havener, who won first place in Flight 1! Donna and Kathi reported that Corte Belle was in great shape and they served a good lunch, plus it’s always fun to win!

There were five other two-person teams from PebbleCreek who participated: Barbara Chilton/Sharon Johnson; Jean Ostroga/Chris Cook; Cheryl Skummer/Carole Schumacher; Sue White/Pat DeMatties; and Tess Braden/Carol Taylor.

The LASSI summer league plays golf courses in the valley taking advantage of the lower green fees that hot weather brings. LASSI tournament fees at each course include mulligans, green fees, cart, prize fees, range balls and lunch at the hosting club—a great value and fun way to meet other lady golfers from around the valley!

The format is a two-person best-ball, flighted by Arizona Golf Association/USGA handicap. If you don’t have a partner, the organizers will try to team you with another single player. If there is no other player or if your partner cancels, they will use a blind draw for your partner. The payouts in each flight are with pro shop certificates. To join, a one-time membership fee of $3 must be paid by anyone who has not previously played with the LASSI Group.

The remaining 2018 schedule includes: July 9, Copper Canyon Golf Club, Sun City Festival, Buckeye; August 15, Briarwood Country Club, Sun City West and September 12, Los Caballeros Golf Club, Wickenburg.

For more information, the PCLGA website has a link to the LASSI website, or access LASSI directly, https://sites.google.com/site/lassigolfing.