PCLGA Players and Spouses Compete at Seven Canyons

Cindy Sota

There’s no place like Sedona!

On July 11 and 12, Ellen Enright and Jeff Furnia, Teresa and Marc Christensen, and Marilyn Reynolds and Lyman Gallop competed in the Mixed Stix event at the exclusive Seven Canyons Golf Club in Sedona. The tournament was put on by the Arizona Golf Association. It was a four-ball format.

Tom Weiskopf and Phil Smith designed Seven Canyons Golf Club in 2002. Located within the Coconino National Forest, Seven Canyons is bordered on three sides by awe-inspiring jagged cliffs, ancient pines, and alligator junipers that supply the private course with the natural beauty of the red-rock monoliths and grandeur beyond compare. The golf course is strategic by nature, but the design caters to all levels of ability. Though there are many obstacles and difficulties, the majestic views override the challenges.

The three PebbleCreek couples had no “mixed” feelings about this tournament; they were in seventh heaven at Seven Canyons!

Join in the fun and go play golf!