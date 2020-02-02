PCLGA Plans Senior/Super Senior Tournament

Chris Duprey

Nancy Hernandez and Glenda Spohr (tournament co-chairs) plus their committee, Nancy Kyle, Karen Reuland, and Jane Wiederhold, have been very busy planning the Young at Heart Senior/Super Senior Tournament.

The tournament will be on Feb. 4 and will be played on Tuscany Falls East with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun. The game is Individual Stroke Play.

There will be overall low gross and low net winners in Super Senior and Senior divisions. These will be in addition to payouts in all flights (under 65; 65 to 74; and 75+).

Following play an Italian buffet will be served in the Tuscany Falls Ballroom. All of the Super Seniors will be recognized at the luncheon for their support of the PCLGA, their continuing support of women’s golf overall, and their bonds of friendship through the sport of golf.

Cost for this fun tournament plus lunch is $34; lunch only is $20, and the deadline for sign-up is Jan. 28. What better way to stay “Young at Heart” than to be playing a round of golf with friends? See you there!