PCLGA “Pink Heals” Cancer Awareness Tournament

Deanna Mendiola

The PebbleCreek Ladies Golf Association’s Cancer Awareness Tournament, Pink Heals, was held January 22 with 192 players participating! It was a huge success with $4,438 raised to contribute to the National Foundation for Cancer Research, whose mission is “Research for a Cure” for all types of cancer by providing scientists in the lab the funding needed to make game-changing discoveries in cancer treatments, detection, prevention and, ultimately, a cure. The PCLGA raised money for this donation in many ways including individual cash contributions, raffle baskets and items and a 50/50 raffle drawing. Plus, Pam and Bill Volm, along with Becky Rio and Debbie Sayre, created the very moving and beautiful pinwheel flower garden by the putting green, where members donated pinwheels in memory of a friend or relative who was a victim of cancer or in honor of a survivor.

The true highlight of our tournament was the opportunity to recognize and honor the 30 members who have survived and/or are currently battling this disease. A pink rose was given to each one, along with a heart-warming, standing ovation!

The PCLGA would like to express their appreciation and thanks to the creative and innovative co-chairs, Sue White and Maria Murray, and to Judy Layton and Vicki Norrie, PCLGA Tournament Directors; outstanding job, ladies! Special thanks go to the golf groups and individuals who donated 38 amazing baskets and items for the very popular raffle drawings. Ellen Enright, PCLGA photographer, did an amazing job of capturing the “sea of pink” that could be seen throughout the tournament, plus the spirit expressed by the participants. Also, thanks to the many volunteers who helped with early ticket sales, player check-in and decorating and set-up of the Tuscany Falls Ballroom for lunch, where pink high-heel cupcakes were featured as centerpieces! Our tournament would not have been a success without the support of Jason Whitehill, his entire golf staff and the food and beverage staff; thank you!

Players formed their own foursomes and winners earned bragging rights rather than monetary prizes. The first place flight winners (Pink Divas) were crowned with pink tiaras and included the following: Flight 1: Ellen Enright, Kathy Hubert-Wyss, Monica Lee, Barbara Patrow. Flight 2: Teresa Christianson, Kathy Enegren, Judy Newell, Becky Rio. Flight 3: Nancy Fackelmann, Barb Guthier, Jeraldine Rettman, Ingried Sigovich. Flight 4: Diane Faulkner, Kathy Smith, Ellen Stergulz, Karen Uherchik. Flight 5 (tie): Mary Coon, Paula Fix, Cheryl LaMotta, Jackie Low; Jan Hansen, Louise Levanti, Nancy Moore, June Proznik. Flight 6 (tie): Carol Adkins, Linda Campbell, Pam Kale, Kathleen Lindstrom; Denise Gardner, Kearin Kasper, Carol Sanders, Linda Thompson. Flight 7 (tie): Valerie Bobigian, Marilyn Holland, Mary Rollins, Deb Smedley; Susan Bentson, Lisa Ingraham, Suzan Simons, Sharon Smith. Flight 8 (tie): Jeannie Alvarez, Nancy DerManuel, Julie Greek, Karen Stadjuhar; Peggy Bjornson, Elaine Carlson, Mary Lou Cralle, Joanne Metivier.

Congratulations to all who participated in this worthwhile event and proved that “Pink Heals!”