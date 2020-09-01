PCLGA Continue Their Winning Ways at Coyote Lakes

Cindy Sota

The third of four Ladies Arizona Summer Survivor Invitational (LASSI) events was played at Coyote Lakes Golf Club on August 3.

The PebbleCreek Ladies Golf Association (PCLGA) was well represented by six teams: Kathi Curtis and Donna Havener; Denise Byrne and Linda Sweet; Cindy Tollefson and Jeannie Alvarez; Kathy Smith and Peggy Steffan; Pat DeMatties and Sue White; and Carol Taylor and Tess Braden.

The goal on this very hot and humid day was not to shoot the temperature! The course was in great shape for this time of year. The greens were very undulating and quite challenging. The fairways were difficult with a lot of pot bunkers. The sixth hole is a par 5 called “The Ridge.” It has a huge rock wall that affects your shot to the green. Do you go for the green or do you lay up? Therein lies the challenge!

All those challenges and difficulties aside, three teams placed in their flight: Carol Taylor and Tess Braden were 3rd in flight B; Jeannie Alvarez and Cindy Tollefson were first in flight C; Pat DeMatties and Sue White were second in flight C. Team Tollefson and Alvarez have placed in three out of three events! Way to go, Team PCLGA!

You’re in the money! Winning closest-to-the-pin prizes were Kathi Curtis on hole 9 and Jeannie Alvarez on hole 16. Congratulations to Kathi and Jeannie!

A tasty lunch of chicken, burgers, or hot dogs was served afterwards. Everyone practiced social distancing and enjoyed visiting with one another.

Wrapping up the LASSI schedule is the much-anticipated round at Los Caballeros on September 2.

Go have some fun in the sun!