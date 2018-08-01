PCLGA celebrates the Fourth of July

Deanna Mendiola

Thirty-five enthusiastic and hearty PebbleCreek Ladies Golf Association (PCLGA) players started teeing off at 7:30 a.m., July 3, on Tuscany Falls, to participate in the annual “flag placing” event to celebrate the birth of our great country. Red, white and blue attire and decorated golf carts could be seen everywhere!

When players checked in, they each received a 10-inch American flag to be planted on the golf course at the point where their ball landed that equaled 72 (par for the course) plus their handicap. Flags started appearing on hole No. 16, with the biggest concentration on hole No. 18. Ice cold towels were provided to players on the course and popsicles (although a bit melted) were a welcome treat waiting at the 18th hole.

The net and gross results for the three flights were as follows:

First Flight: Gross 1st Kittie Day, 80; 2nd Andrea Dilger, 81. Net 1st Ellen Stergulz, 68; 2nd Bonnie Whittier, 71.

Second Flight: Gross 1st Sharon Johnson, 88; 2nd Charlene Held, 91. Net 1st Valerie Bobigian, 69; 2nd (tie) Arlene Engelbert, Sharon Graville, 71.

Third Flight: Gross 1st Nancy Dusenbery, 102; 2nd Carol Sanders, 103; Net 1st Bev Heron, 72; 2nd Ruth Vohs, 73.

Special thanks to all the players for coming out on a very warm day in honor of the birth of our country!