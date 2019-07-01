PCLGA celebrates Jinny Pearson’s 90th birthday

Pat Kaer, Publicity Co-Chair

On May 14, the PCL9GA honored Jinny Pearson by throwing her a surprise 90th birthday party. The event was planned by member Alberta Hohn, assisted by club president Barb Hockert, fellow Niner Judy Myers and Jinny’s husband, Willard. There was breakfast following golf, stories about her involvement in golf and a surprise entrance by her family, including her brother who came down from Seattle to celebrate her birthday.

Jinny and Willard were PebbleCreek’s first residents back in 1993 and they still live in the same house. She was instrumental in getting women’s golf going in the early days of the community. She started the 18-hole league and later helped form the nine-hole league. It was tough at first because many of the newly-retired women who moved into PebbleCreek had never played golf and the golf pros were reluctant to have these inexperienced women on the course.

Jinny started playing golf many years before she moved to Arizona. She reports her husband was a workaholic so she took up golf to keep busy. They lived all over the United States but the longest stay was in Atlanta. There she played golf four days a week, volunteered at tournaments and in the pro shop, was on a traveling team and won many trophies, including club championship.

In PebbleCreek, she continued to be active in the golf community. She has held many positions of responsibility in the 18-hole league, the nine-hole league and the Central Arizona Golf District. At 90 she still loves playing. She mostly plays nine holes now, but occasionally will do 18. Her present for her 90th birthday was to play Torrey Pines, as she had also done on her 80th birthday. Jinny is a special lady and a good golfer. The ladies of PebbleCreek love her and appreciate all she has done for women’s golf. Congratulations, Jinny on turning 90.