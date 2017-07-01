PCLGA celebrates International Women’s Day of Golf

Bev Clinton

Fifty-six women from the PCLGA braved the weather on June 6 to celebrate the second annual International Women’s Day of Golf. Everyone wore either red or orange in honor of the event so the course was colorful!

The International Women’s Day of Golf is celebrated around the world – from Sydney to Silicon Valley – in 46 countries and at more than 691 locations. Thousands of women participate. Event venues include public and private golf courses, driving ranges and retail outlets. The objective is to encourage more women to play and enjoy golf. We do that pretty well at PebbleCreek with 259 members in the PCLGA and another 260 in the Lady Niners.

The format for the PCLGA event was a four person team playing a cha-cha-cha game. The top three teams in each of the two flights were as follows:

Flight 1: First Place: Mary Falso, Trish Wagner, Liz Wenzler and Bonnie Whittier. Second Place: Valerie Bobigian, Kittie Day, Kathy Enegren and Bobbie Jepsen. Third Place: Julie Chung, Carol Langhardt, Karen Poturalski, and Karen Smith

Flight 2: First Place (two way tie): Susan Bentson, Becky Deering, Linda Glazer and Claudia Tiger as well as the team of Pat DeMatties, Jeannine Mayone, June Proznik and Deb Smedley. Third Place: Mary Rollins, Carol Sanders, Cindy Tollefson and Jane Wiederhold.

Congratulations, ladies, and thanks for supporting the sport of golf.