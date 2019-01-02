PCLGA annual Cancer Awareness Tournament theme – Pink Heals!

Deanna Mendiola

Maria Murray and Sue White are co-chairs for the PebbleCreek Ladies Golf Association’s annual “Cancer Awareness Tournament,” which is being held on January 22, 2019. This year’s theme is Pink Heals! So, get ready to wear your “pink and heels” and join in giving back to beat cancer. All donation money is raised through gift basket raffles and a 50/50 drawing that will be given to the National Foundation for Cancer Research.

In addition, there will be a “Windmill Flower Garden” where members can buy a flower for a $5 donation to remember a friend or relative who was a victim of cancer, or someone who is a cancer survivor. On the day of the tournament, all the flowers will be displayed in a beautiful garden near the putting green.

Details can be found on the PCLGA website. Sign-up deadline is January 15! The PCLGA looks forward to your participation in this very worthwhile event.