PCL9GA welcomes two new members to the Hole-In-One Club

Patti Halbmaier

On September 22, 2017, Bobbie Wagner hit her hole-in-one on No. 8 of the Palms. She used an 8-iron and holed it at 104 yards. It was her second hole-in-one and she said it was still a thrill. She thought it looked like a birdie but the ball kept rolling into the hole. Her witnesses were Karen O’Grady, Dona Idso and Judy Floyd. Congratulations!

On October 23, 2017, Dee Reynolds made her hole-in-one at Coyote Lakes No. 12 with her Monday golf group. Dee used her 8-iron for a distance of 88 yards and into the hole it went! Interesting fact: Dee told her cart partner, “I think I am really close to the cup” and her partner replied, “No, Dee, you’re back in the shadows from that tree.”

Congratulations, Dee, you knew you were darn close and in fact, you were in!