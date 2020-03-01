PCL9GA Annual Winter Par Tee

Pam Grimwood

“Mardi Gras” was this year’s theme for our annual Winter Par Tee. Everyone let the good times roll. Sheryl Dobbin and Barb Crist were the co-chairs and did a fantastic job organizing the event. Members invited guests to join them for an afternoon of fun – golf, games, and dinner. Golf was a team event followed by a Smokehouse Dinner Buffet with a New Orleans-style king cake for dessert.

The winning teams were:

TFE Front

First Place: Maureen Campbell, Virginia Kitchel, Lee Kitchel, Christopher Mucha

Second Place: Vicki Shaner, John Shaner, Kathy Sheard, Jim Sheard

Third Place: Linda Adams, Don Little, Jeannie Sherlock, Pat Sherlock

TFE Back

First Place: Chris Stelplugh, Ellen Enright, Judy Meyers, Alberta Hohn

Second Place: Shelley Benton, Rhonda King, Carolyn Koberg, Anna Schuchman

Third Place: Patty Greene, Dave Roe, Pat Kaer, Bjarne Kaer

Closest to the Pin Ladies: Hole 8 – Vicki Shaner; Hole 17 – Shelley Benton

Closest to the Pin Men: Hole 4 – Gary Gallagher; Hole 13 – Gary Havens.