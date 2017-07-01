PCHOA seeking Board Candidates

Pat Ingalls

The Election Committee of the PebbleCreek Homeowners Association is calling for candidates interested in running in a fall election for a volunteer member of PebbleCreek’s board of directors. The newly elected candidate’s two-year term will begin January 1, 2018.

“We’re encouraging all civic-minded homeowners to consider running for the HOA board,” said Gordon Seaman, Election Committee Chair. “Serving on the board provides a challenging opportunity to contribute responsible, forward-thinking leadership to our PebbleCreek community.”

To qualify, candidates must be homeowners in good standing and available to attend HOA board and committee meetings. The PCHOA board vets all candidates to confirm their eligibility as required in PebbleCreek’s CC&Rs.

A director’s duties and responsibilities are described in Article V, Section 2 of PebbleCreek’s CC&Rs, which are posted on the PCHOA website at www.pebblecreekhoa.org.

Interested candidates must begin the process by submitting the following information to the Eagle’s Nest Resident and Guest Services desk no later than 4:00 p.m. Friday, September 15: homeowner candidate’s name, address, phone, email address, unit and lot numbers.

After proper vetting, each approved candidate will receive more election details, including deadlines and processes for candidates’ publishing their own publicity in the monthly PebbleCreek Post and weekly online PebbleNews.

Other important dates for candidates are as follows:

Tuesday, September 19 – Candidates’ briefing with Election Committee

Monday, October 16 – Community Meet the Candidates — morning and evening sessions.

Homeowners may direct questions for additional information to Gordon Seaman at seamanx2@cox.net.