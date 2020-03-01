PCAC Art Show

Charlene Romanos

Art is the expression of human creative skill and imagination, often in visual form, which produces work to be appreciated for its beauty or emotional power. The PebbleCreek Art Club is dedicated to presenting the most excellent and outstanding works, for the enjoyment of art lovers and enthusiasts in our community. This year’s spring show on Sunday, March 22 will certainly be an experience in the realm of imagination.

The show opens at 4 p.m. and continues until 8 p.m. with exciting and informative artist demonstrations by member artists providing a practical exhibition of their individual media. Participating artists will be divided into two time slots; the schedule is as follows:

4-5:30 p.m. – airbrushing, Curtis Patchin; alcohol inks, Carol Burford; watercolor, Peter Jeziorski; oil, Lou Stifter; colored pencil, Charlene Romanos.

6-7:30 p.m. – acrylics, Dee Smart; gourds, Judy Bihary; sculpting, Thula Edwards; oil, Candis Kloverstrom; pastels, Elizabeth McCarthy.

Following the success of the November 2019 fall show’s raffle baskets, co-chairs Gale Baldasare and Kathy Craig, along with their committee, made the decision to repeat the fun and add a basket raffle to the 2020 spring event. Every basket will have its own theme and be filled with an assortment of interesting and unique items, to include an original piece of art created by a club member. Tickets will be on sale during the show with the drawing of winners before the show closes at 8 p.m.

We invite all PC residents, their friends, and family to come and enjoy an afternoon with the artists of PebbleCreek on Sunday, March 22, 2020, 4-8 p.m. at the Tuscany Falls Clubhouse in the Chianti Room. Duane Langston, a professional musician and PC resident will once again entertain guests with beautiful guitar music while they stroll among the art offerings and enjoy a glass of wine. The Portofino Lounge bar will be open offering wine and other beverages available for purchase. The “People’s Choice” ballot, which encourages attendees to cast a vote for the art piece they especially enjoyed, will again be part of the show.

The PC Art Club’s seasonal shows always present the best and brightest new works from participating artists so you won’t want to miss this year’s Spring Art Show.

I encourage you to mark your calendars for Sunday, March 22, 2020, from 4–8 p.m. in the Chianti Room at Tuscany Falls Clubhouse and plan to join us for an exciting experience in the realm of imagination.