PC Woodcarvers Club Members Create Works of Art

Chuck Schuldt, also known as WoodChuck by his fellow carvers, “turned” a bowl. Chuck commented, “It is called a “live edge bowl” because I’ve finished the bowl with the bark on it. I had to make the walls a little thicker than I would have normally to keep the bark intact. The bowl is nine inches outside. Please note that I was also able to retain some moss on the edge/bark. The bowl is from black walnut that a friend of mine gave me. It was a little green and was relatively easy to turn. I turned the bowl from the side of the piece of wood, giving it the “dished” look from the side view.”
Joel Hawkins carved his “Concept Racing Car.”
Lyle Chrisman carved the “The Unit 43A B-BQ Rib Cook-Off Champ” award. Lyle airbrushed the ribs and sauce bowl.
Lyle Chrisman used soapstone to hand carve “Whales Tails.” A soapstone carving is finished by applying hot wax to give the piece a shine.
Jeannette McElroy is a cat lover. She carved, painted, and embellished her “Princess Ladybug.”
Roger Borlaug is a master chip carver. He created several pieces using special chip carving knives and hand tools.
Kathy Stauffer carved a “Herd of Elephant Pencil Holders.”
When the PebbleCreek (PC) Creative Arts Center (CAC) closed in March, members of the PC Woodcarvers Club found alternative venues to drill, cut, sand, paint, and create works of art. Some members carved in garages, others at the kitchen table, and a few set up shop on their patios.
Rich Schmidt, president of the PC Woodcarving Club, commented about the club’s activities: “During this ordeal, we have been using email to send photos of our COVID-19 projects to members of our club. The Quail Room at the CAC is closed due to a remodeling project. We expect to once again be able to use it mid-August, at which time it will be available by reservation for a three hour block of time. Members need to contact me to get put on an access list that is supplied to CAC management, who controls access on a daily basis.” Below are photos of some of the completed woodcarving and stone carvings.
Members are reminded that when the remodeling of the Quail Room is complete, reservations can be made by contacting President Richard Schmidt.