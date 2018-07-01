PC TriChicks “tri” for variety

Vicki Carter

When this group of enthusiastic PebbleCreekers first came together in 2011, the focus was on training and competing in sprint triathlons. Over the past seven years it has become so much more. Training still happens every Monday morning but wow, what a variety of training experiences there are. Who knew that workouts could be so much fun? As well as running, biking and swimming, there are Scrabble workouts, yoga, Christmas swim relays, water basketball, snorkeling lessons, workout Bingo, hiking, shopping and much more.

There is variety in the competitions as well. The kick start triathlon was a fun Halloween event where several of the TriChicks started the swim by going down a water slide and celebrated afterwards by dressing in Chick costumes. It gave a whole new meaning to “being a good sport”. For the Thanksgiving triathlon, gold medals were won by the two relay teams. What fun it was for Susanne VanderHayden to be able to compete with her two daughters! Swim training was held on Thursdays and five TriChicks competed in the Senior Olympic swim relay events held in Mesa to win gold and silver medals. More medals were won by four TriChicks at the Peoria triathlon/duathlon held in April this year. When not competing in an event, you can be sure that the other TriChicks are there in full force to cheer on and support each other.

“Variety is the spice of life” and the TriChicks don’t limit themselves to triathlons. Many compete in pickleball, half marathons, hiking and biking events. Two of our chicks, Mary Lacy and Vicki Carter, even hiked down and back up the Grand Canyon. Who says you can’t be active and have fun as a senior?

Not surprisingly, the “tri-ing” also includes eating, drinking and socializing. As if fifteen birthdays aren’t enough reason to celebrate, there are many other occasions to acknowledge the good fortune of having such great friends. It was special to share in the wonderful celebration of Stephanie and Ted Jensen’s 50th wedding anniversary. At Christmas, the TriChicks enjoyed purchasing, wrapping and delivering gifts for a family in need. The year-end party for the TriChicks and their athletic supporters (aka spouses) at the Oasis Pool was a huge success and included water volleyball, bean bag baseball and a wonderful dinner. Let the good times roll on!

Although the majority of the TriChicks are snowbirds and have “flown the coop” so to speak, they stay connected through email, Facebook and sometimes visits to one another. Susie Nee, CIC (Chick in Charge) continues to provide leadership and inspiration to the PC TriChicks while also volunteering in so many ways in PebbleCreek and the extended community. It would all not be possible without the great community of PebbleCreek.