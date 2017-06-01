PC TriChicks = Fun laughter and exercise

Vicki Carter

Let’s face it, we’re all getting older! But who says it can’t be fun? Studies show that the major factors involved in aging well are exercise and lots of social interaction. Well, there is no shortage of either for the PebbleCreek TriChicks. It’s that time of year when many snowbirds head to other parts of the U.S.A. and Canada and a time to reflect on the great times enjoyed over this past season. Five years of sharing good times for the TriChicks has brought us all closer to one another and provided memories that are cherished.

We have continued our Monday morning training sessions with lots of creative ways to have fun while working out. There is never any lack of friendly competition! The TriChicks participated in several triathlons this past season. Can you imagine a triathlon where the swimming part started on a waterslide? Support for one another is important and there is always a cheering section for those participating in an event, including our athletic supporters (aka husbands and friends). Medals were won, of course, in the Southwest Valley Family YMCA Triathlon/Duathon and the Litchfield Park Triathlon. Our youngest TriChick completed her second Rock ‘n Roll marathon and plans to complete a third one in June.

With 16 birthdays throughout the year, it’s not hard to find a reason to celebrate. Getting older could never be more fun! Christmas was a time for celebrating as well but also a time to give back to a family in need. Gifts were purchased and wrapped for a family of six to help make their Christmas a happy one.

We want to share our happy experiences with others in PebbleCreek to show one of the many benefits of living in our beautiful community. Although it’s not possible to join the group at this time because of the size and space limitations, we encourage others to start a similar group.