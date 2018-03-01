PC Skiers enjoy Big Sky

Lynn Warren

Big Sky Ski Resort in Montana advertises itself as “The biggest skiing in America” and it lived up to its reputation for six PebbleCreek skiers who were part of 40 members of Valley of the Sun Ski Club (VSSC) who spent a week at the resort, January 14-20. Timing for the trip was perfect since, unlike ski areas closer to Phoenix, Big Sky had great snow and weather. The first three days had chamber-of-commerce sunshine and blue skies with comfortable temperatures, and new snow fell on the last two days, providing plenty of fresh powder. Several skiers took a day off mid-week and went on an interesting snow coach trip in nearby Yellowstone National Park, seeing lots of animals and impressive winter scenery. Getting people together for a group photo turned out to be a challenge on this trip so the PC skiers had to settle for a picture inside the lodge while waiting for the bus to take the group to Bozeman for the return flight home. VSSC has a number of members from PebbleCreek and ventures out of state several times each season to major destination ski areas, and this season scheduled trips to three well known areas: Big Sky, Telluride and Aspen. Membership in VSSC is open to skiers from all parts of Arizona, as well as other states/countries. Club meetings are held on the first Thursday of the month in the Webb Room at the SCW Foundation, 14465 W. RH Johnson Blvd, Sun City West. Visit the club website at www.ski.scwclubs.com for more information or contact Mary Ann Vangelisti at 623-214-6659.