PC Singles know how to celebrate good times

Pat Milich

There is rarely a holiday when members of the PebbleCreek Singles Club do not throw a party! Thanks to an energetic Activities Committee made up of fun-loving men and women, there is almost always something exciting planned for those special days on the calendar. Whether it is dinner and dancing to mark the season of mistletoe and holly, a picnic in the park to honor the patron saint of the bonny isle or a swim party to commemorate our country’s birthday, PC Singles have proven they know how to get together and celebrate good times.

Member Diane Staff’s annual Pool Party was no exception. A large crowd gathered in the back yard of her Tuscany Falls home on July 10 for a belated Fourth of July bash.

In the month ahead, the August calendar is full of activities and events that promise to keep the summer sizzling with good times for all. A trip to a local comedy club, Happy Hour at the Verrado Grille, Friday night games and pool gatherings, bowling, karaoke, brunch and a movie and other events have been organized to keep members active and engaged.

Membership in this unique social club is open to all single residents of PebbleCreek. The next meeting will be held Sunday, August 5 in the Ballroom of the Tuscany Falls Clubhouse. Registration of new members begins at 2:15 p.m. Sign up for activities and events starts at 2:30 p.m. and a general membership meeting takes place at 3:00 p.m. After the meeting the camaraderie continues in the Long Drive Lounge where members spend a lively social hour prior to moving on to dinner at the Lucky Buddha Restaurant.

Don’t be shy, come on by! For further information visit the club’s website at www.pebblecreeksingles.com.