PC Singles Club Members Enjoy Active Social Schedule

Jan Hansen

Members of the PC Singles Club went to Turf Paradise Club Racetrack on March 3, enjoying a delicious buffet luncheon while trying their luck betting on a chosen horse to win, place, or show.

The Singles Club social calendar includes activities for the varied interests of its members. Whether it’s some type of sporting activity, a play, a social evening out for dinner, or different types of card games, the Singles Club offers it all. As many have often said, if you’re bored here in Pebble Creek, it’s because you haven’t gotten out of the house to check out all that is available to everyone. Such is true of all the activities within the Singles Club.

Highlighting the calendar for the next few months is Pub Quiz, the play Pump Boys, the horse races at Turf Paradise, Wildlife World Zoo, Top Golf, and the annual spring picnic. Regular monthly activities on the schedule are bowling, golf, bocce, happy hour, game nights, and brunch and a movie.

All single residents of PebbleCreek are welcomed to join the PC Singles Club. It is a social (not a dating) club that meets on the first Sunday of the month and, for this month only, we will be meeting at the Palm Room at Eagle’s Nest. New member registration begins at 2:15 p.m., followed by a general membership meeting at 3 p.m. An informal social gathering follows at the adjacent Long Drive Lounge. More information is available by contacting Membership Director Lynne Johnson at 623-213-8206 or the website at www.pcsingles.org.