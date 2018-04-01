PC Singers “Spring into Song”

Donna Swagger

“You can change someone’s life in three minutes with the right song” – Bruce Springsteen. The PebbleCreek Singers are ready to change your life with twenty great songs as they present Spring into Song! Concert dates are Wednesday, April 25, Thursday, April 26, Friday, April 27 and Saturday, April 28 at 7:00 p.m. in the Renaissance Theater.

Tickets may be purchased online at pebblecreekhoa.org beginning March 31 or in the Tuscany Falls lobby outside the theater (Note this change. We will not be using the Eagle’s Nest kiosk) from 8:00-10:00 a.m. every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, April 3, 4, 6, 10, 11 13, 17, 18, 20 and 24. Tickets will be available at the door, also. If you have questions regarding ticketing, please email the PC Singers at pcsingers@mail.com.

Experience one hundred years of great music, as the chorus and small ensembles sing at least one memorable song from every decade beginning in 1910 through 2010. Sing a Song, a 1976 hit that was written and recorded by Earth, Wind and Fire, opens the program and sets the tone for this reminiscent musical journey. The great groove and harmonies of The Chiffons take center stage as the sopranos and altos perform Sweet Talkin’ Guy, a top-ten hit from 1966. This great arrangement captures the feel and sentiment of the original. Walk Like a Man is one of the songs that propelled The Four Seasons to stardom and is a showstopper in the Broadway musical Jersey Boys. Our tenors, baritones and basses sing this 1963 hit number with soaring falsetto over solid rock ‘n’ roll harmonies! The finale, You’ll Never Walk Alone/Climb Every Mountain, is a beautiful arrangement of two of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s most beloved songs, powerfully set together in a combination of great emotion and strength.

Director Gail Kennedy and the PC Singers look forward to seeing you as they Spring into Song! Don’t miss this great concert!