PC Sanctioned Bridge

Kathy Bergman

Life Master

We are honoring Gen Hunter for reaching her Life Master. Great job!

Arizona Senior Regional Tournament

Several players from PebbleCreek travelled to Tucson from February 26 to March 4 to represent us in the Arizona Senior Regional Tournament. Congratulations to:

*The team of Kathy Bergman, Mault Mathias, Giff and Jim Kassebaum for 2nd place in the two-session bracketed Swiss.

*Gen Hunter, Carole Mathias, Linda Smith and Shay Kinney for coming in tied for 3rd and 4th place in the two-session bracketed Swiss.

*The team of Kathy Bergman, Mault Mathias, Steve Sanderson, Dave Comfort for coming in first in the Thursday-Friday Bracketed Knockout.

*The team of Gen Hunter, Carole Mathias, Lorraine O’Donnell, Barbara Crews for coming in tied for 3rd and 4th place in the Thursday-Friday Bracketed Knockout

*The team of Kathy Bergman, Mault Mathias, Steve Sanderson, Dave Comfort for coming in 1st in the Sunday Bracketed Gold Team Swiss

American Contract Bridge League

On February 12 PebbleCreek Duplicate Sanctioned Bridge Club held their annual awards luncheon and meeting. Our bridge players work hard to reach their master point brackets, and so a special congratulations to all who received awards. In addition, the ACBL (American Contract Bridge League) has two major Master Point Races recognizing those who have scored the most points during the calendar year. The Ace of Clubs winners are based on points won at a sanctioned duplicate club while the Mini-McKenney includes all points, including those won at tournaments throughout the country. Players are ranked within their brackets at the club and within the Unit and District. Our Unit covers much of Greater Phoenix area, while our District 17 covers most of five states.

Junior Master 5 master points:

Barbara MacFarlane, Steve Harper, Karen Sapp

Club Master 20 master points:

Rod Reese, Judy Mang, Kathy Stumbo, Jennifer Betts, Mary Dolson, Chuck Ransom, Dee Ransom, Bill Schroeder, Rick Barr, Bob Bruce

Sectional Master 50 master points:

Diana Wolf, Judy DeKalb, Cathy Arst, Natalie Niemi, Jo Carley, Natalie Simon, Mel Simon, Penny Gehrmann, Phyllis Karp, Marge Barr, Debra Doyle, Ray Kinney

Regional Master 100 master points:

Jerry Tinsley, Teddi Painter, Rosalie Gunnlaugsson, Stephanie Tinsley

NABC Master 200 master points:

Norm Jacox, Karen Klug, Geoff Goss, Steve Nelson, Susan McAniff, Carol Mathias

Life Master 500 master points new system as of 2010:

Sandy Kolls, Mault Mathias

Bronze Life Master 500 master points old system before 2010:

Judy Brown, Mault Mathias

Silver Life Master 1000 Master Points:

Jackie Wielgosz, Kate Tracy

Ruby Life Master 1500 Master Points:

Debbie Deal, Bill Korytowski, Vi Metter

Ace of Club Race for the unit:

These players are recognized for the Ace of Club race based upon points won at their local sanctioned club.

(5-20) bracket:

Natalie Niemi 3rd place, Chuck and Dee Ransom 8th place

(20-50) bracket:

Judy DeKalb 4th place

(50-100) bracket:

Rosalie Gunnlaugsson 8th place

Mini McKenney Race for the Unit:

These players are recognized for the Mini McKenney race for the unit of the greater Phoenix area:

(5-20) bracket:

Natalie Niemi 6th place

(20-50) bracket:

Judy DeKalb 6th place

(50-100) bracket:

Rosalie Gunnlaugsson 9th place

(500-1000) bracket:

Mault Mathias 3rd place

(1500-2500) bracket:

Kathy Bergman 3rd place

Ace of Clubs Race for the District:

These players are recognized for the District 17 based upon points won at sanctioned clubs throughout the country.

(20-50) bracket:

Judy DeKalb 15th place

(1000-1500) bracket:

Enid Bross 21st place

Mini McKenney Race for the District:

These players are recognized for the District 17 based upon points won at sanctioned clubs and tournaments throughout the country.

(500-1000) Bracket:

Mault Mathias 10th place

(1500-2500) bracket:

Kathy Bergman 6th

It was a great year of playing Duplicate Sanctioned Bridge and hope that this year is another fun filled year of playing bridge.