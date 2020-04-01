PC Republican Club Welcomes Author Loren Spivack

Sue Harrison

Members and guests of the PebbleCreek Republican Club welcomed author and economist Loren Spivack at a special meeting held on Monday, Feb. 24.

Loren was on a multi-month speaking engagement through the southwest region of the United States and our club was able to get on his busy schedule. The special membership meeting was widely attended by members and guests. Due to his popularity, Loren Spivack will return to PebbleCreek on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021.

Known as “The Free Market Warrior,” Spivack was born and raised in Massachusetts and has lived in New York City for most of his adult life. Loren Spivack worked for several non-profits and as a management consultant for both profit and non-profit companies before becoming involved in politics. Spivack founded Free Market Warrior in 2009 in an effort to make a positive difference in American politics and economics. Loren teaches conservative groups about free market economics. He conducts economic literacy seminars across the United States. To date, Spivack has delivered his famous seminar to over 200 groups in 20 states.

During his presentation at PebbleCreek, his approach was light on math and heavy on common sense. Relying on his wit and keen sense of humor, he engaged with club members and guests and held a lively Q&A session.

Loren Spivack is also a notable and interesting author and uses the pen name Dr. Truth. His books are parodies based on famous children’s books. He uses rhyme and clever illustrations that are related to the economy in the United States.

Mark your calendars for Jan. 7, 2021, to hear Loren Spivack at the PC Republican Club’s first meeting in the new year.